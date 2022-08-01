‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is top dog with $23 million box office debut

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

DC League of Super-Pets had an impressive opening weekend, grabbing an estimated $23 million domestically. The animated superhero comedy film, featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, along with Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves, grabbed $41.4 million worldwide.

Jordan Peele‘s Nope slid into second place, delivering an estimated $18.5 million. Its two-week domestic total now stands at $80.5 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder pulled up in third place with an estimated $13.1 million. Its North American tally after four weeks stands at $301 million, for a global haul of $662 million.

Fourth place belongs to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which collected an estimated $10.9 million in its fifth week of release. Its worldwide haul currently stands at $710 million.

Rounding out the top five is Top Gun: Maverick, snagging an estimated $8.2 million in its 10th week in theaters.

The dark comedy Vengeance — written, directed and starring B.J. Novak — was the week’s only other wide release, opening with an estimated $1.75 million — good for just a 10th-place finish despite generally positive reviews.

