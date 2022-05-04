Dave Chappelle attacked on stage; Chris Rock jokes, “Was that Will Smith?”

Netflix/Mathieu Bitton

It’s no joke: Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage while playing the Netflix Is A Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

According to KABC-TV, the unidentified man rushed the stage when Chappelle was performing, and shoved Dave to stage floor, where the comic tussled with the unknown assailant. The suspect then ran away behind a screen on stage, where he was tackled by security.

The 48-year-old comedian and Mark Twain Award winner was apparently uninjured in the altercation, and actually ran towards the scrum with security, where it appeared the suspect was getting “stomped.” Chappelle repeatedly demanded he be ejected from the historic venue, according to the ABC News affiliate.

Authorities say the suspect, who was wheeled out of the venue in a hospital gurney, was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

The show continued, with Chris Rock joining Dave after the attack, joking, “Was that Will Smith?” — of course a callback to the slap he suffered at the hands of the star during this year’s Oscars telecast.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.