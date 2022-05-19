‘Daredevil’ lives again on Disney+

Netflix/Disney+

Daredevil, the beloved Netflix series about Marvel Comics’ Man Without Fear, is being rebooted for Disney+, according to Variety.

Officially, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are still mum, but it’s something of a no-brainer that Charlie Cox will return as the titular hero.

Cox played blind lawyer Matt Murdoch, who moonlights as the red-suited vigilante, to such acclaim that he was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold with a scene in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Similarly, Vincent D’Onofrio‘s bruising baddie Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the original Daredevil entered the MCU with the Disney+ series Hawkeye and is expected to appear in that show’s upcoming spinoff Echo.

According to the trade, the new Daredevil series was written and will be executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who created the USA Network’s spy series Covert Affairs.

The original Daredevil, along with the other formerly “Netflix Marvel” shows, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and the team-up series The Defenders, are available on Disney+.

The addition of the “Mature”-rated shows led the family friendly streaming service to install an age restricted viewing option, but it’s not clear whether a Daredevil reboot will follow the comics-accurate bloodiness of the Netflix show.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

