Daniel Craig thinks the Muppets meeting his ‘Knives Out’ character is “a really good idea”

Netflix/John Wilson

Social media users are famous for “fan casting” who they’d love to see in projects, and lately, they can’t get enough of the idea of having Daniel Craig‘s drawly detective Benoit Blanc face off with the Muppets in a Knives Out movie.

One offered, “If Benoit Blanc meets the muppets I desperately need him to treat it like it’s just a normal thing. I don’t wanna hear any ‘my word it appeauhs that I am conversin with some sort of living puppet creatures’ I just want him to be like, ‘Kermit I’ve heard so much about you.'”

That comment was retweeted by another who noted, “I love that we’ve already reached the stage where we are assuming there’s going to be a Muppets Knives Out movie, and are now just discussing the practicalities of it.”

As for the practicality, evidently Craig is game.

In a chat with his co-stars of the new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Craig said with a laugh the notion is “a really good idea.”

Director Rian Johnson agreed during the video, but later commented on Netflix’s Tudum blog, “It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought.”

He adds, “As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously. I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.