Danai Gurira, ‘Talking Dead”s Chris Hardwick talk ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

The newest spinoff of The Walking Dead debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and streams afterward on AMC+.

The show reunites Danai Gurira‘s Michonne with Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes, years after he was supposedly killed in action.

“This is all an epic love story between Rick and Michonne,” Gurira tells ABC’s Good Morning America.

“She always believed he didn’t die, but she could never prove it and she had to just carry on,” the Black Panther veteran continues.

“So this is like nine years later when she found real clear evidence that he … couldn’t have died. And so, you know, she’s on that journey and we go with her, and we catch up with where he is,” Gurira teases.

Chris Hardwick — who hosted the aftershow Talking Dead for years, when the zombie series was a ratings monster — said attending the new show’s Los Angeles premiere was emotional.

The premiere reunited Hardwick with TWD alum like Steven Yeun; Chandler Riggs, who played Rick’s son Carl; and Norman Reedus.

“It was weirdly emotional,” Hardwick said. “It just felt like, ‘Oh my God … when are we all going to be together like this again?’ I mean this [show] was such a significant, you know, profound piece of my life. And it really was special to … experience it again.”

Hardwick gushes of the new six-episode series, “It was fantastic. Stuff happens right out of the gate on the show where you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ They just get right into it.”

He was eager to say more, but added, “I don’t want to start rambling and accidentally give anything away!”







