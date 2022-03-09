Daisy Edgar-Jones teases new Hulu thriller ‘Fresh’: It’s “about the perils of modern dating”

Searchlight Pictures

The new thriller Fresh is streaming now on Hulu and if you’re wondering what it’s all about — well, it’s about a lot of things, according to star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The movie, which also stars Sebastian Stan, is a little tricky to describe without spoiling one of its big secrets, but the actress tells ABC Audio she’s well practiced at giving a spoiler-free description of the horror comedy.

“I’ve been saying a bold and audacious thriller about the perils of modern dating. That tends to be the way I describe it,” Edgar-Jones says.

“Arguably you could say it’s an allegory for the consumption of women in society,” she adds. “It’s also sort of a celebration of the power of female friendships. It’s kind of observing this consumerist way that we date now with like apps and things like that.”

In Fresh, Edgar-Jones and Stan star as two people seemingly looking for love, with dark results. Edgar-Jones shares that it plays around with an unrealistic version of love we’ve been fed our whole lives.

“I think the kind of diet of rom-coms that we all grow up in does definitely give us the sort of slightly skewed idea of how love works,” she begins.

“You know, at the core kind of the idea that love is one of the most important parts of being a human, and relationships and connection, that I definitely agree with. And, you know, I’m a big lover of those films. But really, you know, so often when you watch them back, you’re like, gosh, that’s really interesting that the premise of this is basically the man is just incredibly persistent until the woman finally goes OK,” she explains with a laugh. ﻿

