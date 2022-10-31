‘Crystal Lake’: ‘Friday the 13th’ getting a prequel series

Peacock chose Halloween to announce it is crafting one of most famous scary movies of all time into series form. Crystal Lake will be a prequel series set around the titular stalking grounds of that hockey mask-wearing killer, Jason Voorhees.

Bryan Fuller, who produced NBC’s Hannibal prequel series, is calling the shots on the show. In a statement, he enthused, “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since.” He said he’s “thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake.”

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted, “Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story.”

