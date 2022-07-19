Critics, fans already saying “Yep” to Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Universal Pictures

Anticipation was already high for Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele‘s new thriller Nope, but new reactions to preview screenings might take it to a fever pitch.

A review embargo has expired on the movie, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, and viewers apparently couldn’t wait to weigh in.

Frank Pallotta, CNN’s entertainment business reporter noted in part, “NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.”

Yahoo!’s Kevin Polowy says, “This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded.”

Fandango’s Eric Davis says the thriller is “frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen,” and praises Palmer’s “unforgettable” performance.

Nope‘s plot is still under wraps, but what’s known is Kaluuya and Palmer play siblings who return to their father’s ranch after his death, only to find the homestead is visited by beings from another world.

The movie comes out on Friday.

