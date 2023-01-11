Could ‘The Goonies’ finally get a sequel? Ke Huy Quan weighs in

NBC/Rich Polk

The Goonies was a rare 1985 blockbuster that, despite its success, never got a sequel — but not for lack of trying.

The treasure-hunting adventure starred Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan, among others, and was based on a story by Steven Spielberg and directed by the late Richard Donner. Before the pandemic, and Donner’s 2021 death, Josh Gad reunited the cast and the filmmakers virtually, with Spielberg admitting that he, Donner and screenwriter Christopher Columbus have “had a lot of conversations” about a follow-up in the decades since the movie came out. But he said they hadn’t “been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the ’80s.”

That said, fans are still eager for the kinks to be worked out, so much so that Quan was asked about it Tuesday night after his Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe win for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Kwan, whose first movie was Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, noted backstage, “Well, first of all, we have the big man here tonight, Steven Spielberg. And that would be one question that I think all of us want to ask him.”

He added, “Honestly, I think they worked really hard. We had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that … felt it could … live up to what the, you know, the original was. And I really don’t know if there’s going to be a Goonies 2, but I would be open to revisiting that character Data if there is an opportunity.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.