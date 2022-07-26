Corbin Bleu reveals how the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ helped him fall back in love with performing

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

The new season ofÂ High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesÂ premieres July 27Â on Disney+, which sees the return of Disney Channel vetsÂ Corbin BleuÂ andÂ Jason Earles.

Speaking to ABC Audio, the two said it was a no-brainer for them to be part of the beloved series. “It’s very smartly done,”Â notedÂ Bleu, who plays himself this season. Earles, who will play camp commander Dewey Wood, added, “It’s the most animated show on television.”

Both actors also heaped praise on the show’s “incredibly talented and hardworking” young cast for teaching them some valuableÂ lessons.

“I learned to … find it in myself the organic love of performance,” saidÂ Bleu, who admits to beingÂ “such a perfectionist.” He said theÂ young actors helped himÂ step away from that mentality.

“They just grab a guitarÂ [and] start singing. They’re just dancing. That love of performance as a form of expressionÂ is such a great reminder of what it can do,”Â the Broadway star said. BleuÂ addedÂ the young cast helped him perform “in a way that that I don’t think I’ve actually ever done before,”Â which “did a number on me.”Â

“They’re very free. They’re very uninhibited,” Earles agreed.Â “It almost inspires you to throw your inhibitions out the window.” Earles alsoÂ shouted out oneÂ star in particular.

“One actor that consistently just blew my mind no matter what they were doing in a scene wasÂ Sofia Wylie,” theÂ Hannah MontanaÂ alum said asÂ Bleu nodded along. “She’s our youngest cast member, and she would make these choices that made my head explode … and I would be moved to tears at her performance.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesÂ seasonÂ 3 premieres Wednesday, July 27, on Disney+.

