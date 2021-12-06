Colton Underwood reveals the one person he still talks to in ﻿﻿Bachelor Nation

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi

After appearing on three seasons of Bachelor-related shows, Colton Underwood only maintains contact with one person from the series — former host Chris Harrison.

“I don’t watch the show. I mean, the only person that I really talked to is Chris [Harrison] still,” the 29-year-old told Us Weekly. “Chris and I stay in touch.”

Colton, whose reality show Coming Out Colton — a show that chronicles his journey of self-discovery and coming out as a gay man — just premiered on Netflix, added that “Chris was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me, [asking] if there’s anything he can do.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t have really any relationships in the franchise anymore,” the former NFL player admitted.

Colton first was introduced to audiences when he vied for Becca Kufrin‘s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette.He then earned a spot on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, before going on to become the lead on season 23 of The Bachelor, where he handed his final rose to Cassie Randolph. The two dated for a year-and-a-half before breaking up in May 2020.

Almost a year later, in April, Underwood publicly came out as gay on Good Morning America, and just this past weekend introduced fans to his new boyfriend, 39-year-old Jordan C. Brown.

Alongside photos of the couple, E! Online reports that in a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday, Colton gushed, “Happy birthday to my dog loving…family man. Corn fed…love.”

