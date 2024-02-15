Collectible Post Malone vinyl figure with accessories launching on February 20

If you’re tired of playing with Barbies, why not try playing with Posty? A limited-edition vinyl collectible figure of Post Malone will arrive on February 20.

The 12-inch vinyl figure, called The Legend of Malone, will be available from superplastic.co for $170. It depicts Posty, complete with face tattoos, with a pink leisure suit, white loafers, star-patterned socks and a gold chain. There’s also an interchangeable head that allows you to swap Post’s noggin for that of an eagle, his favorite animal. Three hundred lucky fans will randomly receive a gold eagle head with their purchase.

In addition to the figure of the “Circles” singer, you get a wide array of accessories, including a katana — a Japanese sword — inspired by the one he wields in the video for “Rockstar.” There’s also a bouquet of sunflowers, referencing his RIAA Double Diamond-certified song from the movie Into the Spiderverse.

A lit cigarette is inspired by his song “Congratulations,” and a bronze arm with armor on it is inspired by Posty’s video for “Circles.” Sorry, there’s no Bud Light can.

“Looking back at my music from the last decade to create the looks and accessories for The Legend of Malone was a trip,” says Posty in a statement. “Superplastic was the perfect partner for me to co-create this

figure, and I couldn’t be more excited with the outcome.”