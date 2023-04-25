Cinemacon: Batmen out of the shadows in new ‘Flash’ trailer; Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa in Wonka

Warner Bros. Pictures

As the annual motion picture industry confab Cinemacon rolls on in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. Discovery dropped its cards on the table Tuesday morning, with sneak peeks of Wonka, The Color Purple, the sequel to Aquaman and a second trailer to The Flash.

According to Deadline, Oprah Winfrey made her first appearance at the expo to talk up the musical reboot of The Color Purple, with the producer calling it a “full-circle moment.” She earned an Oscar nomination for the Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 original.

She was joined by director Blitz Bazawule, calling his version “a celebration of sisterhood.” The movie, starring Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Jon Batiste and Halle Bailey, opens December 25.

The studio also unveiled a peek at Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as the man in the hat and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. That musical film hits theaters December 15.

Chalamet was also on hand for a preview of the sequel to the Oscar-winning sci-fi epic Dune, with director Denis Villeneuve calling the first movie the “appetizer” to the sequel’s “main course.”

Also among the teases was something non-attendees can watch: a second trailer to The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and two Batmen, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

“I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past, as if fighting crime could actually bring my parents back,” Keaton’s Bruce Wayne says to Miller’s time-skipping Barry Allen. “You actually did it.”

Barry’s playing with time sends him back to the events of 2013’s Man of Steel, and Michael Shannon‘s world-conquering General Zod. For the first time, both Batmen are seen kicking butt, with Keaton’s character calling back the 1989 original, saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!”

The film hits theaters June 16.

