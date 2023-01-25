Chrissy Teigen shares first photos of daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a first look at her newborn baby girl.

The Cravings author took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo of her newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine, who she welcomed with husband John Legend earlier this month.

Alongside a snapshot of Esti snuggled in a gray blanket, Chrissy wrote, “Look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

The full face photo comes just a few days after Chrissy, 37, and John, 44, officially announced the birth of their third child. The couple are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the model captioned a Jan. 19 post of the newborn with her older siblings.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss,” the post continued. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

