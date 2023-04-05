Chris Pratt opens up about being “broken” before finding love with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Ahead of his debut as the voice of the titular wily plumber in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt got serious on The Drew Barrymore Show. He talked about finding faith and “the woman of his dreams,” wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“There was a moment in my life when I was really struggling and felt really broken,” said the Marvel movie star, who was separated from first wife Anna Faris in 2017, after eight years of marriage. They formally divorced in 2018.

“For me, my own journey, [it was] finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘Please save me,’ and then feeling saved,” he commented.

Pratt said he first met Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold, “five, maybe six years ago,” in church.

“I was in the front row of church – which is like, you kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Woah, who’s that?’ at church,'” Pratt admitted. “But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that?’ Anyway, ‘What am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?'”

The pair hit it off, and “later on” began dating, he explained. They were married a year later, in 2019.

“God has a fast-forward button,” Pratt said. “When it’s right – boom! – you’re hit. You fall in love, you get married.” He added, “The minute you have faith, it all falls into place.”

He also likened finding Schwarzenegger to spotting a missing puzzle piece: “It just fits together…’Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.’ It felt like that.”

The couple now have two daughters, two-year-old Lyla Maria, and Eloise Christina, 10 months.

Pratt also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, from his marriage to Faris.

