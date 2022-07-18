Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi talk the “love triangle” at center of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel Studios

The fourquel Thor: Love and Thunder kept on rumbling at the box office this weekend, and as most know by now Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster comes back into the life of Chris Hemsworth‘s god of thunder.

There’s a love triangle afoot in the film, as well — but it’s between Thor and his two weapons, the mighty hammer Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, the giant ax he used in Avengers: Endgame to decapitate Thanos.

As any fan can tell you, Mjolnir was Thor’s trusted weapon for a millennia — until it was shattered like glass by Hela, Thor’s estranged sister and the goddess of death in Thor: Ragnarok.

In its stead, he’s given Stormbreaker, but when Mjolnir resurfaces — reformed, and in Foster’s hands as Mighty Thor — the ax doesn’t take it too well.

“All of a sudden, the weapon that he held so dear and so on for so many years now belongs to someone else. And then he has Stormbreaker, who just starts to sense a little jealousy there,” Hemsworth smiles.

“You know, that kind of evolved through the film[ing] didn’t I don’t think it was in the original script but it was fun,” the star laughs.

Writer-director Taika Waititi gets credit for pushing that thread in the film. “I don’t know if this was the way anyone else thought about it, but you’ve got to remember, Stormbreaker is made of Groot’s arm, the handle is, and so Groot was like a teenager when he [made it]. So we felt like Stormbreaker was a young weapon that [was] only just been born about five or six years ago. So it had to feel a little bit like an adolescent. It was going through changes and it was having mood swings.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.