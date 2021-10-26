Chris Hemsworth once thought he was being written out of the MCU

Don Arnold/WireImage

The 2016 film Captain America: Civil War featured many Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and, of course, Chris Evans‘ Captain America.

Conspicuously missing, however, was Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, and, according to Buzzfeed, he reveals the awkward way he found out the god of thunder didn’t make the cut, as detailed in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I remember being on the Age of Ultron press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War. I was like, ‘What’s Civil War?’ I asked, ‘Are you doing a side project or something?’” he recalled.

“They’re like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, y’know? The next one is Civil War.’ I’m like, ‘Wait … Iron Man’s in that?’”

“And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision [and] Spider-Man” — played respectively by Paul Bettany and Tom Holland — he continues. “[Marvel] said, ‘You’re doing your own thing’…I thought, ‘This is it. I’m being written out.’”

Of course, that wasn’t the case. Hemsworth’s appeared in his fair share of MCU films since that moment of panic, most notably in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in 2018 and 2019, and in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, set to open July 8, 2022.

