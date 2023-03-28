Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans shout out little Avenger to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

World Down Syndrome Day was on March 21, but a little Avenger’s photo made it all the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and back on Tuesday.

Both Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and Captain America, Chris Evans, responded to a photo of a little boy with Down Syndrome, dressed as Evans’ spangly hero, wielding Thor’s hammer, as Cap did at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Adam Morris had tweeted the picture last Tuesday, @ing the Marvel movie stars, along with the hashtag #worthy — as only those who are worthy can hold the mighty Mjölnir.

“Definitely worthy, right @ChrisEvans?” Hemsworth replied — getting 1.7 million likes in a matter of hours. Evans responded Tuesday afternoon, “100%. Making it look easy,” adding a heart emoji.

According to U.N. estimates, each year approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with the chromosome disorder. The United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 World Down Syndrome Day in 2011.

