Chris Evans says he’s “laser focused” on “finding someone to spend your life with”

He’s one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, but maybe not for long if Chris Evans has his way.

The Marvel movie lead and star of the new Netflix action film The Grey Man was just asked if there were any parallels between his dogged character in the new thriller and himself, and the answer he gave to Shondaland’s Mariel Turner was surprising for your typical movie junket softball.

“I’m gonna give you a good answer,” Evans said while sitting beside his Grey Man co-star Ana de Armas. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner — someone that you want to live with.”

He added, “I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. Even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration.”

Evans went on: “In terms of really trying to find something that you really can pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Evans has previously been linked to stars including Minka Kelly and Jenny Slate.

The Grey Man has the 41-year-old former Captain America on the hunt for another spy who goes by the moniker shared by the movie’s title. Ryan Gosling plays the target of Evans’ mustachioed Lloyd Hansen. Based on the novel of the same name from 2009, the action film was directed by Evans’ Marvel movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Also starring Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, The Gray Man drops on Netflix this Friday.

