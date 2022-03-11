“Chill the f*** out”: Jameela Jamil joins online flaming of Kim Kardashian after “work ethic” advice

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF — Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's recent advice to young women about working hard didn't go over well on social media — at all.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur spoke to Variety when she advised women, “Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The comments, which also ran on an online video, drew flak all over social media, including from The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, who wasn’t having it.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion … Nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

In reference to Kim saying she has the same 24 hours in a day that other women have, Jamil replied, “99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

While Jamil admitted that Kim and her famous sisters are a “super impressive family of businesswomen” with “a genius manager in their mother” who have put in, “their own hard work and personal sacrifices,” she also noted there’s “a LOT of photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances…”

Jamil ended with, “Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f*** out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less.”

Her comments were liked by actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who offered in the comments, “Lecturing those who weren’t born on third base about their work ethic is ridiculously rude and disrespectful.”

