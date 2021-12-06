Check out the brand-new teaser to ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1’

Sony Pictures Animation

If your Spidey senses were tingling on Saturday, it was for a good reason: We got us our first peek at Sony Pictures Animation’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Along with more eye-popping visuals came an official title: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and a surprise subtitle: “Part One,” hinting at more Spider-Verse sequels on the way.

The clip shows Miles Morales — again voiced by Shameik Moore — listening to Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” before Hailee Steinfeld‘s Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, drops in on him from an alternate dimension and the two swing through cities and dimensional portals. At one point, Miles is helped through the air by Spider-Man 2099, a future version of the web-slinger whose alter-ego is the Irish-Mexican hero Miguel O’Hara.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swoops into theaters October 7, 2022.

