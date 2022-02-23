Check out Andrew Garfield on the hunt for a killer in teaser to Hulu series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a year that saw Andrew Garfield nominated for an Oscar for playing Rent playwright Jonathan Larsontick…tick…Boom!, and winning praise for playing both televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Peter Parker No 3. in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, comes the teaser for his latest project.

The versatile British actor will play a religiously devout Mormon detective on the hunt for a double murderer in the series Under the Banner of Heaven, coming to Hulu from FX and Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, and Academy Award-winning producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

Detective Pyre, played by Garfield, is an elder in the Church of Latter Day Saints “who is committed to his Church and family, but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer,” according to the network.

“The evidence points to things and beliefs that I’ve only ever heard whisperings about,” Garfield says, the only voice heard in the spooky snippet. “I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass.”

Also starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle and Rory Culkin, among others, the true crime thriller series will be available exclusively on Hulu in 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.