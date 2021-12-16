Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe rumble in the jungle in trailer for ‘The Lost City’

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a famous but reclusive romance novel writer, and Channing Tatum appears as her Fabio-like book cover model in the trailer for the upcoming action comedy The Lost City.

The movie sees Sage kidnapped by Daniel Radcliffe‘s villain, an eccentric billionaire who is searching for a real-life treasure that he’s convinced the author can find, based on a map in her book The Lost City.

Tatum’s Alan, who is a hero only in the pages of the books, steps in to prove his mettle and come to Sage’s rescue, but he quickly shows why his abilities are better left to make-believe.

Based on outtakes posted of the pair trying to introduce the trailer, it’s pretty clear Bullock and Tatum had a blast on the set of the movie, which also features a kooky cameo by one of Sandra’s other pals, Brad Pitt.

The Lost City opens in March from Paramount Pictures.

