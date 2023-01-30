Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek dish on their on-camera chemistry in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are opening up about their upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

In an interview with ABC News’ Janai Norman for Good Morning America, the two stars dished on what it was like working together in some of the film’s steamy scenes and the chemistry they shared on camera.

“There was chemistry,” Hayek said. “You can’t fabricate it — you can’t. The camera decides what couples work and [do] not work.”

“We got really lucky that we just liked each other and, like, kind of just figured out what to do in this scene, because those scenes, yes, they are incredibly sexy, but also they’re very technical,” Tatum added. “And then once you figure it out, kind of let it go and just, like, be with each other.”

This is Tatum’s last time playing Mike Lane in the franchise. The actor starred in the first film 10 years ago alongside Matthew McConaughey, who played a strip club owner named Dallas and a mentor of sorts to Tatum’s titular character.

The series is inspired by Tatum’s experiences as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida, when he was 18 years old.

The first film premiered in 2012; producer/star Tatum said he and the filmmakers on the project didn’t expect the films to become what they are today.

“We didn’t have any intention for these movies to be what they became,” Tatum said. “I just wanted to tell a little, small story of, like, a little, tiny experience of my life. And so I don’t know. I don’t really see it as, like, an ending, I guess really. But I’m definitely not going to be Magic Mike anymore. I can tell that clearly.”

