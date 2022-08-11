Cast of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ will reunite for film’s 25th anniversary special

ABC News

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella turns 25 years old this year, and for its milestone anniversary, members of the original, star-studded cast will come together to celebrate.

On August 23, Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox will convene for Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20. The one-hour program “dives into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood” and features exclusive interviews, as well as BTS moments with the late Whitney Houston.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella premiered on November 2, 1997, and put a spin on the traditional story, as it introduced America’s first Black Cinderella (Brandy) and Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston). The revolutionary musical garnered critical acclaim and seven Emmy nominations following its release. It has since gained a new set of fans after its debut on Disney+ in February 2021.

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the original film, which hasn’t aired on broadcast television in more than two decades. The special will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

