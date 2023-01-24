Cartoon Network severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim.

Variety reports the Cartoon Network Studios-owned property has severed ties with Roiland, also the show’s co-creator, after he was charged with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in an incident that reportedly took place on January 19, 2020, with an unnamed woman Roiland was dating at the time.

He pleaded not guilty in 2020 and recently appeared at a pretrial hearing; he has another one on April 27, Variety says.

In a brief statement obtained by the trade, Adult Swim only noted it “has ended its association” with the 42-year-old producer and veteran cartoon voice actor.

