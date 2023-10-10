Carey Mulligan confirms birth of third child with Marcus Mumford

Gotham/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are officially parents for the third time.

The Oscar-nominated actor confirms in a new interview with Vogue that she and the Mumford & Sons frontman welcomed a new baby. The article notes that Mulligan had given birth six weeks before the interview took place and before the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in July.

Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They also share daughter Evelyn and son Wilfred, who were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Mulligan didn’t share the new baby’s name or sex, so it remains to be seen whether the name Mumford & Sons will also describe Mumford’s family.

