Caitlyn Jenner named as Fox News contributor

ABC/Lou Rocco

Caitlyn Jenner has a new gig: She’s been named a contributor for Fox News.

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said of her new hire, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

For her part, Jenner added, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to…millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

The former athlete turned trans activist, and California Republican gubernatorial hopeful has appeared on the network many times since transitioning in 2015, frequently commenting about the controversial issue of trans athletes dominating women’s sports.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist, makes her official debut Thursday evening on Hannity.

