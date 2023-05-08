Burger King goes ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ with Whopper tie-in

Burger King

Burger King has announced that to help promote the follow-up to the Oscar-winning Sony Animation movie Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, it’s giving its Whopper a Spidey makeover.

From May 15 through June 21, the Spider-Verse Whopper will feature a red bun and black sesame seeds to match the super suit of Brooklyn’s own friendly neighborhood web slinger, Miles Morales, as seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

There will be a limited edition sundae, to boot.

Customers will also be able to customize the burger, “potentially making for nearly as many combination possibilities as there are Spider-Verses,” the franchise says, overselling slightly.

Again starring the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles, as well as those of Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld, the movie swings into theaters June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.