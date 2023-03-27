BTS’ Jimin says his bandmates “made it possible” for him to release his debut album

BTS‘ Jimin just released his debut solo album, FACE, and he credits his bandmates for making it happen.

Talking with Rolling Stone, the K-pop singer explained, “Actually, my [band] members were the people who made it possible for me to start preparing this album.”

He said he got the ball rolling following their Permission to Dance On Stage shows in Vegas last year; he was “struggling” with some negative emotions, which he said he eventually channeled into the new song “Like Crazy,” and opened up to his bandmates.

“While we were talking over drinks, I told them, ‘I don’t know if I’m doing well. I don’t even know what I’m doing.’ But the members said that it’s perfectly fine to feel that way, that it’s okay to feel lost sometimes,” he recalled.

Jimin said they gave him this advice: “Why don’t you express these emotions through music?”

“So the moment I returned to Korea from the United States, I met up with the producers and started working on music right away,” he explained. “I actually was able to completely resolve and move on from all those feelings of being lost. I’m perfectly okay now, so I’m so very thankful to them.”

Reflecting on his past negative feelings, he said they came from the pandemic, when he felt isolated from his fans and himself. After having a heart-to-heart with BTS, he felt relief in knowing he wasn’t the only one who had been struggling.

Jimin added he also learned he needed to reflect on himself, adding, “Talking to them really helped me get back on my feet.”

FACE is out now.