BTS eight-part docuseries coming to Disney+ in December

BTS member Jung Kook is riding high right now with his top 10 hits “Seven,” “3D” and “Standing Next to You;” his album Golden, which debuted at #2; and a new Billboard Music Award for Top Global K-Pop Song. But if you prefer Jung Kook as part of BTS, you’ll be able to see him with the boys starting next month.

On December 20, Disney+ will launch a new eight-part docuseries called BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. It will document that group’s 10-year-career, including all the challenges they’ve faced on their road to global pop domination. The series will spotlight their first concerts, their debuts at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, their experiences speaking at the U.N. and their performances at iconic venues like London’s Wembley Stadium.

The group members’ daily lives and inner thoughts will also be part of the series; in a teaser, we get snippets from an in-depth interview with each group member. They’ll talk about how they all felt about each other when they first met, their difficulties during COVID lockdown, and even their birthday and graduation celebrations.

The series will launch with two episodes, followed by two additional episodes dropping every Wednesday. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Episode 1 – The Beginning

Episode 2 – Adolescence

Episode 3 – Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 – Disconnected

Episode 5 – Welcome!

Episode 6 – Begin and Again

Episode 7 – Still Purple

Episode 8 – Promise For Tomorrow