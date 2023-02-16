Bruce Willis’ wife says ‘Die Hard’ star’s condition has progressed to dementia

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Die Hard franchise star Bruce Willis, took to Instagram to share a sad update on the star’s condition.

As reported in March of last year, Willis was forced to step away from his acting career following the diagnosis of a brain condition known as aphasia, but Emma revealed Thursday things have taken a turn for the worse.

The message came in the form of a lengthy caption and a statement, as well as a photo of Bruce smiling on a beach.

The message began with Emma offering “our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.”

She continued, “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

Emma added, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” directing followers to a longer statement.

She called FTD “a cruel disease” for which there is no treatment.

She added of the Pulp Fiction star, “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease.”

The statement continued, “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.