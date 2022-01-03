Broadway run of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ put on hiatus to try to save it from COVID-19 closure

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Like many Broadway productions, Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical is being jeopardized by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On the show’s Twitter, the musical’s producers noted the show that opened in December of 2021 is going on hiatus starting January 10 through March 14.

The lights at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre are set to turn back on March 15 for the adaptation of the 1993 Robin Williams comedy, about a divorced actor who dresses up as a nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.

Ticket holders can get a refund at point of purchase, or exchange their tickets for a future date when the musical gets back on its feet.

Between positive test results — even among headliners like Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man — and New York City’s child vaccine mandates cutting into audience numbers, the Great White Way has been struggling in what was to be a rebound season after 2020’s shutdowns.

Producers of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical are hoping the pause will give time for the worst of Omicron to pass, lest the show suffer the fate of productions including Jagged Little Pill, Diana, and Thoughts of a Colored Man, all of which were forced to close in part to increasing COVID-19 cases and falling numbers of ticket-buying tourists.

