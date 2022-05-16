‘Bridgerton’ ﻿season three to explore Penelope and Colin’s love story

Netflix

It’s official: The third season of the Netflix’s hit Bridgerton will focus on the love story between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively.

The announcement regarding the period drama, which is based on Julia Quinn‘s books, was made during Sunday’s FYSEE panel, Variety reports, and is a change for the series, which previously followed the book order. The first two seasons of the show aligned with the first two novels, with season one focusing on the love story of Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Page Jean‘s characters, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, and season two moving on to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate, played by Jonathon Bailey and Simone Ashley.

Penelope and Colin’s love story is actually the fourth installment in Quinn’s collection; the third novel dives into the love life of Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton.

The season-three reveal, which ABC Audio predicted, comes after it was reported that Hannah Dodd will play Francesca Bridgerton in the bodice-ripper series, taking over for Ruby Stokes. Stokes, who played the dry-witted character for two seasons, left during production of the sophomore frame to star in a new Netflix series called Lockwood & Co., based on the Jonathan Stroud book series.

