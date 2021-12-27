‘Bridgerton’ gets a season-two premiere date

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton fans got the ultimate Christmas gift over the weekend: a season-two premiere date.

In a video featuring both returning and new cast members, Netflix announced that the period piece will debut its sophomore season on March 25. The announcement was made on the one-year anniversary of season one’s premiere.

Season two will focus on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and his new romance with Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton also stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton and Luke Thompson, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.