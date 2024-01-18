‘Brats’, Andrew McCarthy’s Brat Pack reunion doc, set for Hulu release

FOX via Getty Images

Back in May, ABC Audio reported how St. Elmo’s Fire star Andrew McCarthy became a man in motion, documenting on Instagram his reunions with his one-time Brat Pack members as part of a new documentary.

Well, that documentary now has a title, and Brats will have a home on Hulu later this year.

ABC News Studios, in partnership with independent studio NEON and Network Entertainment, announced Thursday that Brats “explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before.”

Pretty in Pink and Less Than Zero star McCarthy, who also wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir Brat: An ’80s Story. He directed the documentary, “reuniting with his fellow Brat Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?”

The producers tease, “McCarthy crisscrosses the country to meet up with some of the stars of those beloved films, including, among others, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton and key members of production, including directors, casting directors, screenwriters and producers.”

The announcement calls the “entertaining, intimate and evocative” project “[a] potent mix of Hollywood fascination, movie history and deeply personal revelations” that “reveals how the label caused a frenzy” and the impact it had on the young stars, both professionally and personally.

