Branded waffles, pizza, tech toys and more: Netflix going all out for ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Netflix

According to Stranger Things, November 6 is the day Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, kicking off the events of the hit show.

On Monday, to celebrate what’s become known as Stranger Things Day, Netflix is going all out, with crossovers from the Upside Down coming into our world in the forms of branded food, toys, clothing and more.

Stranger Things‘ official pop-up stores will have the latest exclusive swag, along with arcade games and plenty of Insta-ready places to snap pics.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and H&M will also let you get your hands on exclusive merch, including toys and apparel.

The official Netflix.shop, however, is loaded for Demogorgons, with everything from plushies and Funko POP exclusives to Tiki Mugs and Stranger Things-branded hot sauce from Heatonist.

Walmart and Giant Foods’ frozen sections will even be carrying the show’s in-universe brand, Surfer Boy Pizza, in flavors including cheese, BBQ chicken and Argyle’s favorite, pineapple jalapeño.

There are also new flavors of ice cream and branded Eggo waffles to be had, too.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.