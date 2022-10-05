Brad Pitt’s side responds to Angelina Jolie’s “untrue” abuse allegations

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On Tuesday, ABC News obtained a countersuit that Angelina Jolie filed, accusing her ex-husband Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and two of their children during a flight aboard a private plane flight.

A source close to Pitt is now firing back, denying the allegations. “She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” the source said of Jolie. “Her story is constantly evolving.”

The source continued, “She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation. She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists and other experts. Her and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information.”

The abuse accusations were part of a counterclaim to Pitt’s February lawsuit against Jolie that alleged she sold their French estate and winery Château Miraval without his consent.

According to the lawsuit, Pitt called Jolie’s sale to a third party “unlawful.”

The cross-complaint, however, states Jolie’s attorneys claimed she and Pitt closed the transaction of Miraval without any agreement on how they could both sell their interests in the property.

In June 2020, Jolie began negotiating with Pitt on a potential sale of her interest in the winery, but when she submitted a sealed document titled “Offer of Proof and Authority re Testimony Regarding Domestic Violence” during the couple’s child custody case the following year, Pitt’s team notified Jolie’s that he would be “stepping back” from the Miraval deal, according to Jolie’s cross-complaint.

