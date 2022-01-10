Bob Saget found dead at age 65

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bob Saget has died at age 65.

The comedian and Full House star was found dead Sunday in his Orlando, Florida hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

This is a developing story…

