‘Bob Marley: One Love’ tops box office with jamming $34.1 million Presidents’ Day weekend

Paramount Pictures

Bob Marley: One Love topped the domestic box office, grabbing $28.6 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $34.1 million through Monday. The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae artist, which opened on Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, is expected to bring in $52 million in its first six days of release.

One Love pulled in an estimated $29 million internationally, bringing its global tally to over $80 million so far.

Sony/Marvel’s Madame Web took second place, delivering $15.3 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and an estimated $18 million through Presidents’ Day. The Dakota Johnson-led film, which also opened on Wednesday, has earned an estimated $26 million in North America over its first six days of release.

Overseas, the film took in an estimated $25.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $52 million.

Pulling up in third place was Argylle, snatching up $4.7 million at the domestic box office between Friday and Sunday and an estimated $5.5 million over the four-day weekend. The spy thriller has collected $37.2 million in North America and $76 million globally.

The animated comedy Migration finished the weekend in fourth place, grossing $3.75 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $5 million through Monday. It now stands at $116 million at the domestic box office and $254 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Wonka, earning $3.49 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $4.4 million through Monday. To date, the film has grossed $210 million in North America and $604 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.