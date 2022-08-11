Blood screen reportedly shows Anne Heche had drugs in her system after crash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While actress Anne Heche remains in a coma and in critical condition at the hospital following her fiery car crash last week, ABC News has learned a blood test turned up positive for narcotics.

Heche was severely burned when her blue Mini Cooper slammed into a Mar Vista, Los Angeles, home at a high rate of speed, setting both the car and the home ablaze.

She has not been able to communicate since the crash. Los Angeles Police Department investigators say narcotics were found in her system — but because she was tested after being admitted to the hospital, it needs to be determined if they were taken before the crash, given by the hospital, or some combination of the two.

The 53-year-old could face felony DUI charges for the wreck in the likely scenario LAPD investigators refer the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.