Blink-182’s classic lineup returns ﻿’ONE MORE TIME…﻿’ with new album

Blink-182 has returned ONE MORE TIME…

The first album from the reunited trio’s classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years dropped Friday, October 20.

DeLonge returned to the blink in 2022 after a seven-year absence, during which he was primarily known for his activities involving UFO research. Meanwhile, Hoppus and Barker released two blink records with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba in place of DeLonge.

“I didn’t know that Blink would ever get back together or that I would ever share a stage with Tom,” Hoppus told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I told management, I told Travis, I told everybody, I’m like, ‘I’m not setting foot onstage again with that dude. Not a chance.'”

Things changed when Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, which led to a reconciliation with DeLonge.

“Everything that’s just dumb, peripheral, it’s all petty when you have real human things happen,” DeLonge said. “I feel like there’s a real sense of brotherhood with us. And like any brothers, you have your little spats over the years and you grow apart. You come back together.”

The result in coming back together is ONE MORE TIME…, which blink feels is “one of the best albums we’ve ever written.” So far, fans seem to agree: both the lead single “EDGING” and the title track — which tackles blink’s interpersonal drama with lyrics including, “Do I have to die to hear you miss me” — hit #1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

Blink-182 played their first show with DeLonge since 2014 at April’s Coachella festival, which was followed by a tour of North America and Europe. Up next, they’ll headline the When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.