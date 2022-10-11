‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and more move for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali may be ready to go as the vampire hunter, but his Blade reboot for Marvel Studios just got a cold splash of holy water.

Variety reports that as the movie was prepping to start shooting in November, Bassam Tariq stepped down as a director.

While the Disney-owned studio remains characteristically mum, the trade reports that the producers of the film plan to take their time finding a replacement. Blade was to debut in 2023, but will now debut Sept. 6, 2024.

But the trade reports other major projects are also on the move, including the just-announced Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. That film has moved from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; a new Fantastic Four film has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars will now open May 1, 2026, instead of Nov. 7, 2025.

