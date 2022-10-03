‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows threat of “eternal war” with Atlantis

Marvel Studios

On Monday, Marvel Studios released the action-packed official trailer to the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As the teaser did, the trailer shows the technologically advanced African kingdom coming to grips with the loss of its King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

It also shows conflict with another kingdom, Atlantis, and its leader, Namor, played by series newcomer Tenoch Huerta. Namor, the Sub-Mariner, first made a splash in Marvel Comics #1, back in 1939.

“His people do not call him general or king. They call him Kukulkan. The feather serpent god,” cautions Winston Duke‘s M’Baku. “Killing him will risk eternal war!”

The trailer also shows the powerful figure able to fly, thanks to his comics-accurate feathered ankles.

“He’s coming for the surface world,” warns Letitia Wright‘s princess Shuri.

The two kingdoms are shown clashing on both on land and in Namor’s stomping grounds, the sea.

The coming attraction also shows glimpses of Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams, taking to the air in her home-made Ironheart armor, inspired by Tony Stark’s famous Iron Man suits.

The trailer ends with a new person having taken up the mantle of Black Panther: A female form drops into frame in a trademark vibranium suit — but the helmet hides the face, so we don’t know if it’s T’Challa sister, Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia, or another of the other strong women on Wakanda’s deep bench, like Danai Gurira‘s Okoye.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

