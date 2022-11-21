‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads box office for a second week, ‘She Said’ sinks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains #1 at the box office, with studio estimates saying it earned an additional $67 million in its second week of release. Its global totals have reached $546 million. The Marvel Studio’s Black Panther sequel opened in North America with an estimated $180 million and set a record for the biggest November opening of all time, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Dining in second place was Searchlight Pictures’ new dark comedy The Menu, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. The well-reviewed thriller opened with an estimated $9 million across 3,100 theaters.
Shocking in third was The Chosen, which aired its first two episodes across 2,009 theaters and drew in an estimated $8.2 million. The crowdfunded streaming series, distributed by Fathom Events, is about the life of Jesus Christ.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Black Adam fell to fourth place this week, earning an estimated $4.5 million.
Rounding out the top five was rom-com Ticket to Paradise, which collected an additional $3.2 million in its fifth week of release.
Meanwhile, She Said bombed in its opening week. The movie starred Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as The New York Times’ Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, who covered the sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who at the time was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Despite the rave reviews and Oscars buzz, the movie disappointed with an estimated opening of $2.3 million.
