‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ dominates Thanksgiving box office with $64 million

Courtesy of Disney

The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever gobbled up the most money over the long Thanksgiving weekend, delivering an estimated $64 million in North America and $45.9 million between Friday and Monday, while spending a third weekend at number one. Wakanda Forever currently stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie of the year worldwide with $676 million.

Overall it was one of the slowest Thanksgiving weekends in decades, with the weekend’s new entries proving to be turkeys.

They include the weekend’s runner up film, the Disney animated adventure Strange World, which only managed an estimated $11.9 million for the three-day and $18.6 million for the five-day. The movie, featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, had one of the worst animated openings in modern day Disney history.

The Knives Out sequel Glass Onion finished in third place, ahead of its move from theaters to Netflix next week. The film, featuring Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, delivered an estimated $9.4 million from 696 theaters between Friday and Sunday and $13.4 million since Thursday.

The Korean War film Devotion, starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, failed to thrill, opening in fourth place with an estimated $5.96 million for the three-day weekend and $9 million for the five-day.

Rounding out the top five was The Menu, earning an estimated $5.2 million from Friday through Sunday and $7.3 million over the long weekend. The Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes﻿-led dark comedy has collected $18.7 million domestically and $33.5 million globally.

