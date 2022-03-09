‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler detained by police after being mistaken for a bank robber in Atlanta

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ryan Coogler, director of Marvel’s Black Panther, was mistaken for a bank robber at an Atlanta Bank of America, as reported by ABC affiliate WSB.

According to the police report, the incident took place on Jan. 7 when a Bank of America employee called the police after Coogler handed a teller a withdrawal slip for what police say was an excess of $10,000 in cash, with a note written on the back, seeking discretion with the transaction.

The teller reportedly received a notification from Coogler’s account and subsequently told her manager that he was attempting to rob the bank, after which police were called.

Officers took Coogler outside and handcuffed him as they investigated. Two people that Coogler was with at the bank were also detained but never handcuffed, according to the report.

Officers determined that the incident was a mistake by Bank of America, which apologized to Coogler and issued a statement saying, “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

“This situation should never have happened,” Coogler declared in his own statement. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

Coogler has been in Atlanta directing the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set for release in November of this year.

