Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest.

In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: “I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie.” She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or “as the internet calls it, middle-aged,” and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas’ face on it.

Among the night’s sketches were a TikTok spoof, “Hip-Hop Nativity,” “Lonely Christmas Ad,” and “Santa Song,” where Billie played a 1940s crooner.

The episode also featured the return of Kate McKinnon and a cameo appearance by Miley Cyrus in the sketch called “Christmas Cards.”

As for the musical performances, Billie performed “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy,” joined by Finneas on guitar.

This marked Billie’s second time on SNL; she was the musical guest for the season 45 premiere in 2019.