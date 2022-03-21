Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk among latest Oscar presenters

ABC/AMPAS

With just days to go until Hollywood’s biggest night, Oscars producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have announced the latest batch of stars who will present at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Tiffany Haddish, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk and Encanto‘s Stephanie Beatriz will join DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, surfing legend Kelly Slater, and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White on envelope-opening duty.

As previously reported, already announced presenters include Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, and Lady Gaga will also take to the stage, along with Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta, among other famous names.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, the 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

