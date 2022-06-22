Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 1975

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

A civil jury on Tuesday found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing Judy Huth in 1975 when she was 16 years old, and ordered him to pay $500,000, according to Variety.

Huth’s attorney, Gloria Allred, hailed the verdict as “real change,” although no punitive compensation was awarded.

“She fought Bill Cosby one step at a time for over seven-and-a-half years,” added Allred, praising Huth, having “proved with the jury’s verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor, and that he should be held and was held accountable for what he did to her.”

“I was elated,” Huth said outside the courthouse, telling reporters that she is grateful for the jury. “It’s been so many years, so many tears, it’s just a long time coming.”

Cosby’s team, including his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, also appeared to be pleased when the verdict contained no punitive damages.

Huth, now 64, accused Cosby of luring her and a friend to the mansion a few days after meeting them in a park. She alleged that Cosby got her alone in a bedroom, pulled down his sweatpants and then grabbed her hand, using it to perform a sexual act.

On Tuesday, the jury found that Cosby intended to cause a harmful or offensive contact with Huth and that a “sexually offensive contact” resulted, while also finding that Hugh was harmed by Cosby’s conduct. The jury concluded that any “normal person, without hesitation” would have been “disturbed, irritated, offended or injured” by Cosby’s conduct.

